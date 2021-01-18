‘To be the best, you have to beat the best’: Kevin Stefanski reflects on Browns season

HC Kevin Stefanski meets with the media live: https://t.co/uho9Qvdlf5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 18, 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, the Cleveland Browns season is over. Today, head coach Kevin Stefanski met with media to discuss the team’s bright future and the disappointment of the weekend (as seen above).

“Our expectation for us will be to always win that last game,” Stefanski said during a Zoom meeting. But as he explained, “We came up short, and didn’t get it done.”

Stefanski, who was unable to coach due to coronavirus protocols during the Browns’ all-important playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, has endured many ups and downs through his first year as an NFL head coach, leading his team to an 11-5 record in the regular season.

With so much competition in the AFC, Stefanski said he expects the coaching staff to be back for next season and for his entire team to keep working and improving during the offseason.

“To get to the final game, there are tough outs everywhere you go,” he said. “Ultimately, to be the best, you have to beat the best. We’ll spend a lot of time this offseason to make sure we are getting better and that will be our focus moving forward.”

Last night, die-hard fans met the team as they departed Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, as seen in the video below:

“Our fans are incredible,” Stefanski said. “I got to experience this season in a different way, an incredible fan base in the city and around the world. I wish we were still playing football.”

The 38-year-old is in the running for the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.