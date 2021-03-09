Kent State University president discusses problem of hazing on campuses across the state

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Following the tragic death of a Bowling Green State University student, Ohio university presidents have met to discuss hazing on campuses across the state.

Kent State University President Todd Diacon is talking to the media today to talk about that meeting, which also involved Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor is reportedly calling for Ohio to become a hazing-free state, and new legislation is being proposed to make consequences more serious for those involved in hazing. Diacon said the university presidents are unanimous in supporting this new bill.

“We think it would be an important addition to what we can do to curb this behavior,” Diacon said.

Diacon said it’s been about four or five years since there was a hazing incident reported on Kent State’s campus.