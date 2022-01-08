Watch live: Justin Bibb ceremonially sworn in as city’s 58th mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today’s the day Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb will be ceremonially sworn in as the city’s 58th mayor.

At 2 p.m., Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart will perform the virtual, public ceremony staged at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in the Music Hall.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown was also there making remarks.

Just after midnight on Jan. 3, the 34-year-old took the Oath of Office in a private ceremony and officially became the City of Cleveland’s next mayor.

Bibb was elected on Nov. 2 with more than 62% of the vote.

Due to COVID-19, today’s audience will be limited to family, essential staff and members of the media.

Over 1,200 people RSVPed to the in-person ceremony before it was changed to a virtual ceremony.

Bibb replaces Frank Jackson who had been in office since 2006.