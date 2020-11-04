Watch Live: Joe Biden addresses the nation as ballot counts continue

(WJW/AP) — As the nation continues to wait for a result from yesterday’s presidential election, Joe Biden is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon from Wilmington, Delaware, where he’s been watching returns with his family.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina are still counting votes and the races have not been called yet by the AP. However, at this time, Biden is up in Nevada and Michigan. The AP just called the race in Wisconsin for Biden.

Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday.

In the hours of the early morning, Biden told his supporters to “keep the faith” as election results continue to pour in.

