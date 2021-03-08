International Women’s Day March Cleveland kicks off in Ohio City

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Celebrating International Women’s Day, people are gathering in Cleveland today to make their voices heard and march peacefully together.

The rally kicked off at 4:45 p.m. across from the West Side Market in Ohio City. This is the fifth annual Women’s Day March event held in Cleveland.

“We are marching to bring attention to women’s equality issues as we have unfinished business across the board,” said organizer Kathy Wray Coleman in a statement.

Speakers at this year’s event include: Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and also activist Queen Fatima Chui from Cleveland, among others.

The group will march following the speakers, event planners said.