PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The annual We are Parma Proud parade celebrating Independence Day stepped off this morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., healthcare heroes representing Parma UH Hospital led the way as the parade marshals.

The route began at Snow Road and proceeded South on Ridge Road. It will end at West Ridgewood Drive.

The parade features a Christmas in July food drive:

Ridge Road will be closed between Snow Road and Powers Boulevard until about noon.