Watch live: I-90 Innerbelt Curve closed due to crash

by: Cris Belle
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes of I-90 west at the Innerbelt Curve/SR 2 are CLOSED due to a multi-car crash.
#TrafficAlert #Cleveland All lanes of I-90 west at the Innerbelt Curve/SR 2 are CLOSED due to a crash. Motorists are being directed to continue westbound on SR 2. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/oC16YWaTuy
Drivers should continue westbound on SR 2.
Check OHGO for updates.
