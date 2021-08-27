Watch live: I-90 Innerbelt Curve closed due to crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, August 27, a total of 1,202,728(+4,855) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,200(+165) hospitalizations and 8,772 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,035,272 Ohioans — 51.63% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,428 from the previous day.