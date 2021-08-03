House explodes in Cleveland, 2 injured

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are in serious condition after a house explosion in Cleveland this afternoon.

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the explosion around 1:30 p.m. at 3643 E 57th Street that led to a fire, which has now been extinguished, according to officials.

A 59-year-old woman and 67-year-old man have been injured, according to police.

Fire chief Angelo Calvillo spoke to FOX 8 and said no surrounding homes are in danger.

Calvillo says East Dominion Gas company is on the scene and they aren’t aware of any gas leaks in the area.

The two victims have been taken to the hospital by EMS, according to officials.

30-40 fire fighters and police were on the scene.

A neighbor said it shook his whole house and sounded like dynamite. He rushed outside to find the exploded house up in flames.

Another neighbor who lives a street away said it was really loud and also shook her house.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

