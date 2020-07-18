CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Hough Riots are being commemorated in Cleveland today with speeches and a march.
The event began at noon at 79th Street and Hough Avenue and ends at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, and includes a dedication and a memorial.
The riots occurred on this date in 1966. The event left four African Americans killed and 50 more injured.
“This event changed the neighborhood for decades but we continue to rebuild and move forward,” Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones said in a statement. “We must never forget even while we look to a brighter future.”
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Hough Riots anniversary commemorated in Cleveland
- ‘It’s not fake’: Mom of twins, family sick with COVID-19, urges others to believe in virus
- Man arrested after bringing loaded gun through TSA checkpoint, Cleveland police say
- Cleveland fire turns fatal, firefighters report
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27