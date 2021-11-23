Hopkins airport holds dry run of snow removal ahead of Northeast Ohio winter season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport snow removal team today has all hands on deck to prepare for winter weather in Northeast Ohio.

As part of the airport’s Snow Preparedness Day, the team is practicing dry run exercises at the CLE Snow Removal Equipment building.

The airport is also preparing for a busy Thanksgiving week and says to plan ahead if you’re flying for the holiday by arriving at the airport 2 hours early and bring snacks since most airlines have changed their food service plan during the pandemic.

