Watch Live: Homeless veteran receives new home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One family’s life is changing forever today, as they’re getting keys to a home in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County’s American Legion along with the nonprofit organization Ride With Valor is giving the home to one local homeless veteran who has two daughters.

A key-receiving ceremony is taking place today at 11 a.m. at the home on Loretta Avenue.

The Ride With Valor organization works to help homeless veterans in Ohio.

