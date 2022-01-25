Not guilty plea entered for charges in Lakewood garage collapse

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for the criminal complaints that were filed after the Marine Towers West apartments garage collapse last month.

The complaints were filed in Lakewood Municipal Court against Marine Towers, Burton Carol Management and Atlas Masonry for failure to secure a permit for the renovations that possibly led to the pancake collapse of the garage crushing more than a dozen vehicles.

Video above shows a SkyFOX view of the collapse aftermath

Accusations in the complaints say they, “did erect, construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move or demolish a building or other structure, or install any equipment or other appurtenances, the installation of which is regulated by the State of Ohio Building Code or other Ordinances of the City or cause the same to be done, without first making application to the Building Commissioner or obtaining a permit.”

It’s a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

The maximum penalty is a $250 fine and 30 days in jail.

The next scheduled court date is January 31.