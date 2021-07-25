Watch live: Guinness World Record attempt at largest soap bubble net

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Don’t mean to burst your bubble, but today an attempt will be made to break the record of the largest soap bubble net.

Notre Dame College is hosting a Guinness World Record attempt by Gary Pearlman (Dr. U.R. Awesome) and Gordy Tobutt (Glowby the Bubbler).

Today at 6 p.m. on the Administration Building lawn at 1865 S. Green Road in South Euclid, Pearlman will attempt to complete his 12th world record.

“I take both a scientific and entertainment approach to my art. I enjoy designing events that bond and uplift both national and global audiences,” the bubbleologist said.

The current record for largest soap bubble net was set by Pearlman, Tobutt, and Steve Langley on Aug. 18, 2019 when they produced a bubble that was 10.33 square meters, or 111.27 square feet.

The net they’ll be using to create the largest soap bubble in this attempt is 23 meters wide and takes two people to operate.

After the attempt, the crowd will be treated to a performance by Dr. U.R. Awesome.

Following the bubble performance, the College’s Performing Arts Programs along with the 2021 Hillcrest Summer Concert Series will present a performance by the Akron Symphonic Winds from 7 to 8:30 p.m., also on the Campus commons.