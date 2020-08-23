Watch Live: Greek Festival returns to Cleveland Heights this weekend as drive-thru event

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — In the time of coronavirus, annual public events have been hit hard. But the Greek Festival at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland Heights is still going on, albeit in a changed capacity.

Today, the Drive-thru Greek Festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. at the church (3352 Mayfield Road). It’s the final day to check out the event, which has been going on all weekend.

Patrons can order a number of Greek treats, including gyros and pastitsio. A walk-up ordering option is also available for those who choose.

Find out more information right here, or call 216-932-3300.

