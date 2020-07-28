Gov. Mike DeWine talked fairs, daycares during coronavirus pandemic briefing

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference today in Columbus.

Gov. DeWine announced today that all fairs starting on July 31 or after will be junior fairs only.

I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

The governor also made a big, new announcement regarding daycares in Ohio:

Child Care: Today I am announcing that, effective August 9th, child care providers in Ohio may return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

DeWine said that more announcements would come from his office on restaurants and bars possibly later this week.

“I hope if we pull together as Ohioans, in the next three or four weeks we can get rid of some this ambiguity,” DeWine said. “…decisions are only going to get more difficult if we don’t get a hold of these numbers.”

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 86,497 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,320 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,382 deaths (including 38 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,425 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

Today's #COVID19 data: Today, we are reporting 1,320 new cases in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/OBhFP64bou — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 16,042

Cuyahoga: 11,938

Hamilton: 8,633

Lucas: 4,304

Montgomery: 3,653

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 496

Cuyahoga: 460

Lucas: 312

Mahoning: 249

Summit: 216

Last week, the governor ordered a statewide mask mandate, after he’d already implemented one for many counties.

