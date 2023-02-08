EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is once again in East Palestine following a fiery train derailment that took place Friday evening.

The governor is set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon along with other officials regarding the status of the cleanup and whether residents are able to return to their homes after a regulated chemical release.

Officials spoke to the media Tuesday evening saying there was no timeline on when people who were evacuated could come back home.

Another fire reportedly broke out on site early Wednesday morning.

The EPA was testing for chemicals in the area of the crash, and results are supposed to be announced soon.