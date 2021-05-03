Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine offers Ohio COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is back Monday afternoon to offer an update on the continued COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state.

Last week, the governor lifted certain quarantine guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated in the state.

Today, those fully-vaccinated employees who work in nursing homes or assisted living homes, are now exempted from the requirement that they be tested. Unvaccinated staff in those facilities will still have to be tested twice a week, DeWine said.

NEW ➡ Fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be exempt from required routine testing. Employees not fully vaccinated must be tested 2x per week. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 3, 2021

The state is also set to release its most recent coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.