Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, as more than 900,000 total cases confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Tuesday to offer an update on the continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

This week, school district employees and those 70 and older were added to the list of residents eligible to receive the vaccine and DeWine said the rollout continues on schedule next week, with 65 and older people being added to the list.

DeWine said that a batch of vaccines administered by Walgreens were compromised, affecting patients at five long-term care facilities in Northeast Ohio who will now need to be revaccinated. Read more below:

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 902,736 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 3,657 cases reported today, along with a total of 11,336 deaths (including 106 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 46,659 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 221 inpatients, and 21 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 793,766 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 882,796 or about 7.55% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 29,069 people were vaccinated.

DeWine announced today a series of townhalls to further address concerns of the public in getting the vaccine, especially in minority communities:

These will begin live-streaming the week of February 22nd. You can find more information on how to participate in these events on the https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb.



Next week, we will also host six vaccine events in senior affordable housing complexes. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

Today, DeWine and his wife Fran received their first doses of the vaccine: