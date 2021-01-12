Gov. Mike DeWine gives Ohio coronavirus update Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference today to update residents on the progress of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and more.

So far, DeWine said that 85 percent of the state’s nursing homes have been visited.

Update ➡ 85% of nursing homes in Ohio have been visited by vaccine providers and given the opportunity to receive the vaccine. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

Last week, the governor said that those who are 80 and older, not living in nursing homes, will become eligible to get the vaccine starting Jan. 19. This week, DeWine explained how that would work in detail. He said, Thursday, there would be an online database released for people to find which providers are offering the vaccine.

Those 80+ are approx. 420,000 people. As of now, we expect to receive around 100,000 vaccines next week for this age group, so it will take some time to vaccinate this group. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 792,938 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,981 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,802 deaths (including 100 additional fatalities reported in the last day).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 41,863 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 486 inpatients, and 49 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

So far, 321,506 people have started their COVID-19 vaccination series in the state, or about 2.75 percent of the population. About 17,421 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

In the early stages of #COVID19 vaccine distribution, doses will be available in limited supply for specific critical populations. Vaccines are not yet available for all Ohioans.



— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

