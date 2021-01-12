Gov. Mike DeWine gives Ohio coronavirus update Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference today to update residents on the progress of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and more.
So far, DeWine said that 85 percent of the state’s nursing homes have been visited.
Last week, the governor said that those who are 80 and older, not living in nursing homes, will become eligible to get the vaccine starting Jan. 19. This week, DeWine explained how that would work in detail. He said, Thursday, there would be an online database released for people to find which providers are offering the vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.
There have been 792,938 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,981 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,802 deaths (including 100 additional fatalities reported in the last day).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 41,863 people.
New hospitalization numbers are now at 486 inpatients, and 49 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.
So far, 321,506 people have started their COVID-19 vaccination series in the state, or about 2.75 percent of the population. About 17,421 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.
Find out more about vaccine distribution below:
