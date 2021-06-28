Watch live: Gov. DeWine signs order regarding college athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine today signed an executive order allowing college athletes in Ohio to earn money off their name, image and likeness after the legislation was wiped out over a controversial GOP attempt to ban transgender girls from participating in high school sports.

The bill brings Ohio up to speed with more than a dozen states who now prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance. Such compensation involves anything from a book-signing at a bookstore to a deal with a local restaurant. Exceptions include sponsorships for marijuana, alcohol, tobacco and casinos, which are not permitted under the bill.

DeWine, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted; Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner; State Senator Niraj Antani and others met at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus at 2:30 p.m.

During the press conference, DeWine said as other states have already adapted similar laws for college athletes, it now becomes a recruiting issue for Ohio colleges.

“We want the best athletes to come here and play for Ohio teams,” he said.

Also expected to be there is: Kristina Johnson, PhD, president, The Ohio State University; Harlan Sands, president, Cleveland State University; Brian Schottenstein, president, Schottenstein Real Estate Group; and Gene Smith, athletic director, The Ohio State University

Associated Press contributed to this report.

