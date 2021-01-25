Watch Live: DeWine says Cleveland Innovation District to create 20,000 jobs, $3 billion in economic impact

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is hosting a press conference today to discuss new job creation plans for the state.

That includes the announcement of the Cleveland Innovation District, which the government describes as “a unique partnership and investment to drive innovation and job creation in Ohio.”

On hand during the press event are representatives from some of the innovation district’s partners, including Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, the MetroHealth System, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University.

DeWine explained that the initial $565 million investment, much of which is going to the Cleveland Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health, should create thousands of jobs in the area.

Big news today for Cleveland ➡ The state of Ohio, through @OhioDevelopment and @JobsOhio, along with @ClevelandClinic, are investing $565 million in a new Cleveland Innovation District. A big portion will go to the Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health. pic.twitter.com/fP3XO4AyxI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2021

“We’re expecting the Innovation District will create an estimated 20,000 jobs over the next 10 years,” DeWine said during the press conference. “Ten thousand of these will be direct jobs in healthcare and high-tech industries throughout the region.”

He said the other 10,000 jobs would come about indirectly because of the investment.

“The expected output over 10 years will create $3 billion in economic impact in Cleveland,” DeWine said.