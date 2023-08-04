CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Nine football players and coaches are receiving the symbol of their enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Gold Jacket Dinner is the moment the new class members get the Gold Jacket by Haggar. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says for many recipients, it’s the most emotional moment of the enshrinement week festivities.

Watch the ceremony live in the player above, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

The Enshrinees Dinner honors the Class of 2023, a group of football luminaries whose contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark.

The hall of fame’s Class of 2023 includes former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, and eight others:

Cornerback/safety Rondé Barber

Coach Don Coryell

Linebacker Chuck Howley

Defensive end/defensive tackle/nose tackle Joe Klecko

Cornerback Darrelle Revis

Cornerback Ken Riley

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware

Hall of Famers will welcome the new class as they receive their gold jacket.