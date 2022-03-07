Watch: Gatherers Rally for Ukraine at Parma City Hall

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Those in Parma continue to show their support for Ukraine, gathering for another rally Monday, this time at City Hall on Ridge Road.

The public Rally for Ukraine event, started at 6 p.m. and came in the wake of the recent invasion of Russia into the country.

Speakers urged those in attendance and beyond to stand with Ukraine.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

A resolution and proclamation, with the help of city council and Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, were also announced.

Watch the event live in the video player above.