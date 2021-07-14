Frank Jackson’s grandson pleads not guilty to new indictment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Frank Q. Jackson, plead not guilty to a new indictment during his arraignment today.

The new indictment was filed by Cuyahoga County prosecutors last month against Jackson for felony assault and failure to comply with police back in January. The new charge is a first-degree felony.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office sent the following statement to the FOX 8 I-Team last month regarding the re-indictment:



“A clerical error was made in the original indictment as the victim in the case is a peace officer. The peace officer language was inadvertently omitted so the case was represented to include that and was true-billed by the Grand Jury. Due to the victim being a peace officer, the felonious assault charge is a 1st degree felony.”

Today, bond was set at $10,000. The first pre-trial date is set for July 22 at 9 a.m.

Jackson’s full arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center can be viewed in the video player above.