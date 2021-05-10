Watch live: Fran DeWine unveils new storybook trail

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz are unveiling a new storybook trail in Ohio on Monday.

Today at 1:30 p.m. the Ohio’s first lady is visiting Findley State Park in Wellington for a ribbon cutting ceremony where the trails are lined with pages from a children’s book.

They visited another storybook trail in Montgomery earlier today for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

There are currently six half-mile storybook trails located at state parks in Ohio, each with 15-20 child-height panels featuring pages of a children’s book and an activity to accompany the text on the page.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide story content for the trails.

Live Blog:

A new app, called the Detour App, will allow you to find a list of all the storybook trails and more

The book revealed today called Blue Sky, White Stars, talks about diversity in American and our freedom

Ohio Imagination Library offers free books to children under age 5

Two oak trees were also planted in honor of the opening of the new storybook trail