BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Winter can be long and dark in Ohio, which is why the city of Beachwood is putting on its second annual February Freeze.

The event started at 6 p.m. at Beachwood City Hall on Fairmount Boulevard and is culminating in a firework spectacle in the night sky at 7:30 p.m., the finale of which can be viewed in the player at the top of the story.

Those in attendance were asked to donate non-perishable food items for Harvest for Hunger, but it is free for all.

The night included ice sculptures, food vendors and even costumed characters.