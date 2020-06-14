Firelands High School throws graduation car parade in Oberlin

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — The 2020 graduates from Firelands High School threw a parade today in Oberlin.

Friends and family were encouraged to set up along a parade route that starts at Greystone Drive and rolls through to Firelands High School.

All students were encouraged to be a part of the event as long as one of their parents was driving the vehicle.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, schools around the country have had to rethink their graduation plans. Many Northeast Ohio high schools have had their own car parades celebrating area graduates.

