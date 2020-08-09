Firefighters respond to Westlake condo fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A fire broke out at a Westlake residential building Sunday morning, firefighters confirm, and it is now contained.

The fire was at 28200 block of Detroit Road, and firefighters are still currently on the scene cleaning up. The road was blocked off while firefighters were working.

Westlake Fire Department Chief Jim Hughes spoke with the media on scene, saying that at 11:25 a.m. this morning they recieved reports that smoke and fire were seen coming from the third story of a residential building. The fire was quite advanced before firefighters arrived, Hughes said.

One firefighter on the scene was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Hughes said.

