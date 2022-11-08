CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fire has broken out at the Bridgeview Apartments on West 9th Street in downtown Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

The Cleveland Division of Fire reported that multiple apartments are involved in the fire. “2-2-2 Alarm has been struck to bring more firefighters to the scene,” the department said on Twitter around 3:45 p.m.

SkyFOX was flying over the blaze, with smoke and flames seen coming out of the top of the building (as seen above).

Take a look at exactly where the apartments are located in the map below:

