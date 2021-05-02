Fight For Air Climb fundraiser hits Progressive Field for first time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A worthwhile climb to the top. That’s what participants can expect at the annual Fight For Air Climb Sunday morning.

Held at Progressive Field for the first time, rather than the usual indoor Key Tower, the event raises money and awareness for lung diseases and also COVID-19.

Participants, coming from all over Northeast Ohio and includes firefighters and health worker groups, are expected to wear masks and social distance while climbing hundreds of stairs during the event.

Find out more about the event right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral