Video above is a look at “Benny the World Famous Ice Skating Dog” practicing.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS (WJW) -“Benny the World Famous Ice Skating Dog” is visiting skaters in Garfield Heights.

Benny is a rescue pup that lives in Las Vegas but travels the country bringing smiles to all of those who catch a glimpse at his skating ability.

And, this week he is here in Northeast Ohio.

The Yellow Lab with more than 23,000 followers on Instagram is making an appearance Saturday, October 22 at Dan Kostel Recreation Center, located at 5411 Turney Road.

This will be his 5th appearance in Garfield Heights where he will skate with the ‘Learn to Skate Program’ and youth hockey program.

You can learn more about Benny in the video below.

Organizers say it’s free to come to watch Benny, but to get on the ice with him will cost $5 for a skate rental.

Benny will be on the ice from about 10:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.