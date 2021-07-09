‘A real gem added to the lakefront:’ Family nature play space opens at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks now has another spot for families to explore the great outdoors and enjoy the fresh air!

The new play space at Edgewater Park, opened today at 1:30 p.m., is not your average playground. Families with children of all ages and abilities can challenge themselves to explore water and sand, boulders, climbing structures and shaded areas.

The largest of its kind in the Cleveland Metroparks, the one-acre, nature-play area sits near the Upper Edgewater Picnic Shelter.

It was made possible through a generous gift by Brett and Teresa Lindsey and the support of additional donors.

Brett Lindsey spoke at the grand opening saying that as local business owners, it’s important for him and his wife, Teresa to give back.

He remembered noticing in years past that Edgewater Park had just a few swings and he wanted more for the families picnicking there.

“This exceeds all our expectations on the design, the size,” he said. “Everything that went into it is just unbelievable.”