Family hosts Kwanzaa drive-thru event offering free meals and holiday kits

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One family is helping people celebrate Kwanzaa, which kicked off today, by giving away holiday kits and meals to all in Cleveland Heights.
The McMillian Family Kwanzaa Celebration ran today at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church (3031 Monticello Blvd.) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Find out more about the event below:
