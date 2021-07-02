Fall-like feel; Will showers affect Friday night fireworks?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cooler, more comfortable air breezes into Northeast Ohio today, feeling more like fall.

Highs will struggle to reach mid-70s. Hit and miss showers are possible, but nothing widespread. This evening looks dry.

The weekend looks very nice as temperatures begin to climb back to nearly normal Saturday and above normal for Independence Day. Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues!

Monday is looking hot and humid bringing chances of showers and storms on Tuesday

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: