Faith leaders come together for Mother’s Day weekend gas giveaway in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local pastors have come together for another gas giveaway event for those in need, this time during Mother’s Day weekend.

Happening at the BP gas station at 4006 Lee Road, the first 200 people to arrive Saturday afternoon receive free gas. The event lasts until 2 p.m.

Those of the Faith Movement are also passing out food, Narcan kits and are praying for those who attended the event.

“When we first did “Gas on God” during Easter weekend, we blessed so many people, so I knew we had to do it again. What better way to bless mothers and individuals in Cleveland, than to do it again during Mother’s Day Weekend?” said Pastor Jermaine Hutchen, who’s with the Faith Movement, in a statement.

Find out more, in the video above.