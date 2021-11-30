Downtown riot suspect sentenced to 2-years probation, restitution payments to damaged business

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The suspect accused of taking part in damaging businesses in last year’s downtown riots was sentenced in court Tuesday afternoon.

23-year-old Teirrah Billups received two years probation and was ordered to pay $2,500 restitution to Yours Truly Restaurant.

She was also ordered to undergo intense mental health therapy and not take recreational drugs.

Judge Shannon Gallagher says that if Billups does not follow terms in the Community Control order, Billups will be sentenced to six years in prison.

Billups was charged with one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of vandalism, one count of theft, two counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of aggravated rioting.

She is accused of being involved in four separate criminal incidents at the Justice Center, Yours Truly Restaurant, Geiger’s Clothing on Euclid Avenue and Dollar General on East 12th Street where investigators say she allegedly she used a baseball bat to damage property and stole numerous items.

The FOX 8 I-Team revealed nine others have been hit with charges for rioting, looting and terrorizing downtown during the riots on May 30, 2020.