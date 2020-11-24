CLEVELAND (WJW) — Public Square was especially bright tonight, as Cleveland’s holiday lighting test took place.
Tonight’s event showed off what this season’s lighting display is going to look like for the whole of the holiday season.
The light display will officially be up from Nov. 28 – Jan. 3.
Find out more about Saturday’s virtual Winterfest tree lighting event right here.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Downtown Cleveland’s holiday lighting test lights up the night
- Sunbeam recalls 940,000 crock-pots ahead of Thanksgiving due to burn risk
- Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic
- Lawmakers push to pass COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year
- All Trumbull County schools going remote through Jan. 3