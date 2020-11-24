Downtown Cleveland’s holiday lighting test lights up the night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Public Square was especially bright tonight, as Cleveland’s holiday lighting test took place.

Tonight’s event showed off what this season’s lighting display is going to look like for the whole of the holiday season.

The light display will officially be up from Nov. 28 – Jan. 3.

Find out more about Saturday’s virtual Winterfest tree lighting event right here.

