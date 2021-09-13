DeWine visits Northeast Ohio for redistricting meeting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has returned to Northeast Ohio this afternoon and is speaking to media prior to a redistricting meeting.

The meeting, held in Warrensville Heights at 4 p.m., is being held by state Democratic legislators looking to introduce a revised legislative map.

DeWine is expected to be asked about President Joe Biden‘s recent mandate regarding workers and vaccines prior to the meeting.

