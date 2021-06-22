Democratic candidates for Ohio’s 11th District debate in virtual meeting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eight Democratic candidates running for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District participated in a virtual debated on Tuesday.

The primary is Aug. 3 with the general election on Nov. 2.

Participating in the debate were:

Nina Turner

Seth Corey, M.D., MPH

John E. Barnes, Jr.

Shontel Brown

Tariq K. Shabazz

Jeff Johnson

Shirley Smith

Will Knight

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge was confirmed as the 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This left a vacancy in the office.

District 11 encompasses much of Cleveland, its eastern suburbs, a western portion of Akron and about 30 cities.

Laverne Gore is a Republican candidate. She is calling for a safer community and literacy programs for students.