Democratic candidates for Ohio’s 11th District debate in virtual meeting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eight Democratic candidates running for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District participated in a virtual debated on Tuesday.
The primary is Aug. 3 with the general election on Nov. 2.
Participating in the debate were:
- Nina Turner
- Seth Corey, M.D., MPH
- John E. Barnes, Jr.
- Shontel Brown
- Tariq K. Shabazz
- Jeff Johnson
- Shirley Smith
- Will Knight
Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge was confirmed as the 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This left a vacancy in the office.
District 11 encompasses much of Cleveland, its eastern suburbs, a western portion of Akron and about 30 cities.
Laverne Gore is a Republican candidate. She is calling for a safer community and literacy programs for students.