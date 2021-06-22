Democratic candidates for Ohio’s 11th District debate in virtual meeting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eight Democratic candidates running for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District participated in a virtual debated on Tuesday.

The primary is Aug. 3 with the general election on Nov. 2.

Participating in the debate were:

  • Nina Turner
  • Seth Corey, M.D., MPH
  • John E. Barnes, Jr.
  • Shontel Brown
  • Tariq K. Shabazz
  • Jeff Johnson
  • Shirley Smith
  • Will Knight

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge was confirmed as the 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This left a vacancy in the office.

District 11 encompasses much of Cleveland, its eastern suburbs, a western portion of Akron and about 30 cities.

Laverne Gore is a Republican candidate. She is calling for a safer community and literacy programs for students.

