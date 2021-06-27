Death toll from Florida building collapse has risen to nine

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor says death toll from building collapse has risen to nine.

As scores of firefighters in Surfside, just north of Miami, toiled to locate and reach anyone still alive in the remains of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, hopes rested on how quickly crews using dogs and microphones could complete their grim, yet delicate task.

The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday morning, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal and sending a cloud of debris throughout the neighborhood.

“The building is literally pancaked,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”