Watch Live: Cuyahoga County Board of Health offers update on Delta variant, summer events

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials are hosting a live coronavirus update today.

The meeting, which includes an appearance from County Executive Armond Budish, is expected to cover the Delta variant and also new initiatives for summer activities throughout the area.

According to CCBH, only about 1% of all people who are being tested in the county are coming back positive for coronavirus. However, they said the area is still not out of the woods.

