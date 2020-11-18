Cuyahoga County orders a stay-at-home advisory

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County officials have now issued a stay-at-home advisory. It is going into effect immediately and lasts until Dec. 17.

The announcement came during a joint press conference with Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland this afternoon to address updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new legislation, people are only advised to leave their homes for the following reasons:

school

work

going to the grocery store/pharmacy

picking up food

medical care

Otherwise, officials are asking people to stay at home as much as possible.

“Just stay home,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish during the press conference.

The new order also asks people to not travel outside of the state during this time and also to “forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday season.” Outdoor and indoor meetings and events are now limited to 10 people, the county said.

The new county-wide advisory comes as coronavirus spread continue to skyrocket. Yesterday, the city of Cleveland reported 509 cases for Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said that people should postpone all celebrations and receptions until after this spike is behind us. And are asking that any colleges or public schools that are holding in-person classes, transition to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a curfew order, which goes into effect Thursday and runs 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days.

