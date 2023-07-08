KENT, Ohio (WJW) — An annual gathering of local dachshunds and their owners included a costume contest for the pups Saturday at Plum Creek Park.

The 2023 Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic, was set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park, and also offered vendors, prizes, raffles and food.

The dachshund picnic has been hosted in Kent for more than 20 years, organizers said.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

“The picnic started in 1998 in a person’s backyard,” they said. “Now it attracts hundreds of people and their pets every year.”

The picnic also serves to raise awareness about dachshund rescue and collect food donations for the Portage County Dog Warden’s Office.