Cops ride to honor fallen Ohio officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Through rain and shine, they’re riding for those no longer with us.

Meeting at Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Sunday morning for a memorial presentation, area cops then rode their motorcycles in honor of officers who died in the line of duty in 2020, ending at South East Harley Davidson in Bedford Heights where a meal was being served.

Procession began in Cleveland. WJW photo

The officers remembered include:

  • Springdale Police Officer Kaia Lafay Grant
  • Toledo Officer Anthony H Dia
  • Cleveland Police Detective James M Skernivitz
  • Hamilton County Sheriff Corporal Adam S McMillian

This is the 13th time the COPS RIDE event is taking place and FOX 8 got a glimpse of this year’s remembrance, as seen in the video player above.

