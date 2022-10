CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Columbus Day Parade stepped off at noon Monday in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Organizers said this year once again featured elaborate floats, marching bands, local artifacts, and of course, will celebrate Northeast Ohio’s deeply rooted Italian American culture.

In addition to the festivities, attendees are encouraged to visit the Italian American Museum of Cleveland, which opened last October.

You can watch some of the parade in the video player above.