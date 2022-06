EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX is currently above the scene of a capsized boat on Lake Erie, not far from the shores of Eastlake.

The incident took place Monday afternoon, and conditions of the boats passengers are not known at this time. Only the tip of the boat can be seen from the top of the water:

WJW photo

FOX 8 is continuing to update this breaking story as more is learned.