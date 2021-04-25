Cleveland’s Old Stone Church hosts spring food donation drive

CLEVELAND (WJW) — During this continued season of struggle for so many Northeast Ohioans, a downtown Cleveland church has partnered with a local radio station to collect food donations Sunday afternoon for those in need.

Old Stone Church on Public Square is working with 95.5 The Fish to aid the Hunger Network located in Cleveland, which works with more than 70 organizations in the area.

The downtown event is completely contactless and people are asked to drive up in their cars on the Ontario Street side of the church building, where a volunteer will take donations. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.

Anyone can still drop off non-perishable items at the church until 2 p.m.

“I’m issuing a challenge to all our fellow Clevelanders to come out and support our brothers and sisters in need, and show them that we are here to support them even in the darkest times of their lives” the Rev. Dr. Andrew McDonald, Interim Senior Pastor said in a statement. “These last two years have been hard on everyone. Our food drive is just one opportunity to directly address the serious need for basic aid in our local community.”