Cleveland’s Bump Taylor Field getting new lights from FirstEnergy, Browns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Cleveland Metropolitan School District‘s football fields is soon getting a “major” contribution from FirstEnergy Corp.

The electric services company announced Tuesday afternoon at Bump Taylor Field — that in partnership with the Cleveland Browns’ “10 Days of Giving” — they’re installing new field lights in 2022.

Football games are currently held during the day, as there are no lights.

In 2016, the field received a new high-quality synthetic turf through the Browns Give Back’s and the Haslam and Johnson families’ field initiative, which has provided new turf fields to 11 sites in Ohio to date.

Tuesday’s announcement falls on the eighth day of the Browns‘ “10 Days of Giving,” spanning from Dec. 7 – 16, during which Browns players, coaches and staff are participating in special community events to contribute to deserving organizations or individuals.