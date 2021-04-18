Cleveland VA honors medical center volunteers in special drive-thru event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kicking off National Volunteer Appreciation Week, the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center honored its volunteers Sunday afternoon in a drive-thru event.

More than 65 volunteers reportedly participated in the event, which rolls through the medical center’s Main Entrance from noon to 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, hospital workers and veterans made signs and banners in preparation for the event.

Each volunteer received a card and gift bag during the drive-thru. During the pandemic, volunteers have supported the hospital from afar due to health guidelines. Watch more in the video above.