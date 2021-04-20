Watch live: Cleveland preparing for possible unrest after Chauvin trial verdict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is holding a public safety press conference Tuesday to prepare for possible unrest after the Chauvin trial verdict.

Both sides rested their case Thursday at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin who is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd, according to a report from NewsNation Now.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Public Safety Director Karrie Howard and Police Chief Calvin Williams are set to hold discussions regarding public safety, according to the city.